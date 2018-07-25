Supermodel Karlie Kloss gets engaged to boyfriend of six years Joshua Kushner

25th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

It means the supermodel will be sister-in-laws with Ivanka Trump.

Karlie Kloss Photocall - London

Supermodel Karlie Kloss is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Kushner after six years of dating.

It means Kloss, 25, will be sisters-in-law with US President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, who is married to Joshua’s older brother, Jared.

A source close to the couple told People that Joshua, 33, proposed “a few weeks ago” during a weekend break in New York.

The source added: “They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together.”

On Tuesday, Kloss confirmed the news on Instagram.

Along with a picture of the pair together, she wrote: “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over.”

Karlie Kloss
Karlie Kloss is engaged to her boyfriend Joshua Kushner (Ian West/PA)

Kloss, a model who has worked with brands including Estee Lauder, Adidas and Swarovski, has been dating venture capitalist Kushner since 2012.

In June, she wished her now fiance a happy 33rd birthday with a post on Instagram.

She wrote: “Happy Birthday to my love + my best friend in the Universe. Love you more than I can ever express.”

Kushner’s older brother, Jared, is a senior adviser to Mr Trump.

Kloss voted for Democrat nominee Hilary Clinton in the 2016 US presidential election.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

13 authors for Man Booker Prize long list announced

13 authors for Man Booker Prize long list announced
HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public warning as highly contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
It looks like Caroline Flack is giving things ANOTHER go with Andrew Brady

It looks like Caroline Flack is giving things ANOTHER go with Andrew Brady

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Love Island's Dani and Jack back on track after lie detector row

Love Island's Dani and Jack back on track after lie detector row
Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall

Irish parents issued URGENT warning over baby food recall
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed