Vanessa Redgrave set for Golden Lion career prize at Venice Film Festival

24th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Oscar- and Tony-winning actress is being honoured for her career on screen.

British actress Vanessa Redgrave will receive the prestigious Golden Lion career prize at this year’s Venice Film Festival.

Each year, the Venice Biennale awards two prizes to celebrate careers in cinema – one to a movie director, and one to an actor or actress.

Together with Redgrave, Canadian filmmaker David Cronenberg will receive the Golden Lion at the festival, which runs from August 29 to September 8.

Redgrave, a six-time Oscar-nominated actress, won the Academy Award in 1978 for her performance in Julia.

Vanessa Redgrave has been nominated for an Oscar six times, winning once (Ian West/PA)

She won a Tony Award for best actress in a play for Long Day’s Journey Into Night in 2003.

Redgrave said she was “extraordinarily happy” to learn about the prize.

Venice festival organisers will release the line-up for the film festival on Wednesday.

© Press Association 2018

