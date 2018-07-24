Steve McQueen's Widows to receive world premiere at Toronto film festival

The film will also open the BFI London Film Festival.

British director Steve McQueen will unveil his new film Widows at the Toronto International Film Festival, it has been announced.

The film will receive its world premiere at the Canadian event, alongside The Beautiful Boy – starring Timothee Chalamet, Barry Jenkins’ follow-up to Moonlight If Beale Street Could Talk, and Ben Is Back starring Julia Roberts.

Watch the official trailer for #BeautifulBoy, starring Steve Carell, Timothée Chalamet, Maura Tierney and Amy Ryan. In theaters October 12. pic.twitter.com/DdyNHnxYHs — Beautiful Boy (@beautifulboymov) June 27, 2018

Sir Trevor Nunn’s Red Joan, starring Dame Judi Dench, and Hotel Mumbai – about the terrorist attack on Mumbai in 2008 – will also receive world premieres alongside Life Itself, starring Olivia Wilde, Samuel L Jackson and Oscar Isaac.

Other films playing at the festival but not premiering for the first time, include Damien Chazelle’s first film after La La Land, First Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Claire Foy and A Star Is Born, starring Lady Gaga and directed by Bradley Cooper.

Crime drama Widows – starring Viola Davis, Daniel Kaluuya and Colin Farrell – is already scheduled to open the BFI London Film Festival in October.

Coming soon… WIDOWS, a Film4-backed heist thriller from Steve McQueen, adapted from the Lynda La Plante series by SM & @TheGillianFlynn, starring… @violadavis, @MRodOfficial, @CynthiaEriVo & Elizabeth Debicki. Here's the first trailer 👇 pic.twitter.com/vAwMtJxP1v — Film4 (@Film4) June 4, 2018

It is McQueen’s first feature film since the Oscar-winning 12 Years A Slave.

Based on a UK TV series by crime writer Lynda La Plante it was co-written by McQueen and Gone Girl author Gillian Flynn, and also stars Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, Cynthia Erivo, Jacki Weaver, Robert Duvall and Liam Neeson.

Piers Handling, CEO and director of TIFF, said: “We have an exceptional selection of films this year that will excite festival audiences from all walks of life.

“Today’s line-up showcases beloved auteurs alongside fresh voices in film-making, including numerous female powerhouses.

“The sweeping range in cinematic storytelling from around the world is a testament to the uniqueness of the films that are being made.

“Every September we invite the whole film world to Toronto, one of the most diverse, movie-mad cities in the world.

“I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to put together a line-up of galas and special presentations that reflects Toronto’s spirit of inclusive, passionate engagement with film. We can’t wait to unveil these films for our audience.”

The 43rd Toronto International Film Festival runs from September 6-16.

