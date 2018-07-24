Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner shows off shock new look

Arctic Monkeys frontman Alex Turner shows off shock new look24th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The rocker has swapped his lustrous black locks for a more streamlined aesthetic.
Arctic Monkeys fans are divided over frontman Alex Turner’s new look – a shaved head.
The rocker appeared with his bandmates on US TV programme The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, to perform their song The Ultracheese and promote a newly released video for the title track of their latest album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.
But instead of the Sheffield band’s music being the centre of attention, all eyes were on Turner’s head.
Having previously sported a shaggier mane in recent years, he looked markedly different with his hair closely cropped to his scalp.
He completed the look for the TV show with tinted sunglasses.
Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Turner’s new baldness, one of which humorously compared his appearance to Stranger Things character Eleven.
The group recently dropped Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino, which became their sixth consecutive number one album.
