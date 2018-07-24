Papa Roach troll Donald Trump's all-caps tweet with their own song lyrics

The US president's tweet to Iran's leader has been getting the meme treatment on Twitter.

American rock band Papa Roach decided to use their own lyrics to mock Donald Trump after the US president’s all-caps tweet to Iran’s leader.

Trump’s tweet was a response to comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about America’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement between the two countries.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER, EVER THREATEN THE UNITED STATES AGAIN OR YOU WILL SUFFER CONSEQUENCES THE LIKES OF WHICH FEW THROUGHOUT HISTORY HAVE EVER SUFFERED BEFORE. WE ARE NO LONGER A COUNTRY THAT WILL STAND FOR YOUR DEMENTED WORDS OF VIOLENCE & DEATH. BE CAUTIOUS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The threatening tweet was given the musical treatment by nu metal stalwarts Papa Roach, who referenced lyrics from their 2000 single Last Resort to humorously recreate Trump’s post.

To Iranian President Rouhani: LOSING MY SIGHT, LOSING MY MIND, WISH SOMEBODY WOULD TELL ME I’M FINE, NOTHING’S ALRIGHT, NOTHING IS FINE, I’M RUNNING AND IM CRYING. CUT MY LIFE INTO PIECES, THIS IS MY LAST RESORT. — Papa Roach (@paparoach) July 23, 2018

Trump’s tweet has been widely satirised, with song lyrics one of the dominant forms this meme in particular is taking.

To Iranian President Rouhani: NEVER EVER GONNA GIVE YOU UP. NEVER GONNA LET YOU DOWN. NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AROUND AND DESERT YOU. NEVER GONNA MAKE YOU CRY. NEVER GONNA SAY GOODBYE. NEVER GONNA TELL A LIE AND HURT YOU. — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) July 23, 2018

To Iranian President Rouhani: MY MILKSHAKE BRINGS ALL THE BOYS TO THE YARD AND THEYRE LIKE, ITS BETTER THAN YOURS. DAMN RIGHT ITS BETTER THAN YOURS. I COULD TEACH YOU, BUT I HAVE TO CHARGE. — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) July 23, 2018

Who knew upper-case letters could be so much fun?

