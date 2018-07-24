Papa Roach troll Donald Trump's all-caps tweet with their own song lyrics

Papa Roach troll Donald Trump's all-caps tweet with their own song lyrics24th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The US president's tweet to Iran's leader has been getting the meme treatment on Twitter.
American rock band Papa Roach decided to use their own lyrics to mock Donald Trump after the US president’s all-caps tweet to Iran’s leader.
Trump’s tweet was a response to comments made by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani about America’s withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear agreement between the two countries.
The threatening tweet was given the musical treatment by nu metal stalwarts Papa Roach, who referenced lyrics from their 2000 single Last Resort to humorously recreate Trump’s post.
Trump’s tweet has been widely satirised, with song lyrics one of the dominant forms this meme in particular is taking.
Who knew upper-case letters could be so much fun?
