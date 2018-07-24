Uber is bringing comedy to cars at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Comedian Andrew Maxwell will be offering intimate gigs from the smallest venue in town.

Uber is taking an alternative route during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe by offering riders an intimate gig with comedian Andrew Maxwell.

The 43-year-old, who has appeared on Live At The Apollo and Have I Got News For You, will be in a so-called “Comedy Car” during the event, offering 15 minutes of laughter to riders.

“The Uber Comedy Car gigs will be just like my stand-up, except, of course, I will be sat down,” said Maxwell.

(Uber)

“I’m excited to do some performances in one of my favourite cities and hopefully the riders will all be up for having a laugh!”

Passengers who fancy a ride around the city will need to look out for the Comedy Car in the app to get four free tickets to the smallest comedy venue in town – but there will only be 12 opportunities in total.

The Comedy Car will be around the city centre between 1pm and 3pm on August 8 and 9, and between 3pm and 5pm on August 10.

