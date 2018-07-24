Game Of Thrones and Ackley Bridge stars cast in new Torvill and Dean drama

Will Tudor and Poppy Lee Friar will take to the ice for the one-off film.

Ice dancers Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have said they are “honoured” to be the focus of a newly commissioned one-off drama.

The sporting pair’s personal and artistic story, from their humble beginnings in Nottingham to their medal-winning successes at the Olympics, will be told in a two-hour film on ITV.

Humans and Games Of Thrones actor Will Tudor will portray Dean, while Ackley Bridge and Eve star Poppy Lee Friar will play Torvill.

Will Tudor and Poppy Lee Friar will play Christopher Dean and Jayne Torvill (PA Wire/PA)

The film, penned by Made In Dagenham and Burton And Taylor writer William Ivory, will also star Anita Dobson, Stephen Tompkinson and Jo Hartley in supporting roles.

The ice dancing duo, who won gold at the 1984 Winter Olympics, spent hours being interviewed by Ivory, who has turned their real-life story into a screenplay.

Filming is due to begin later in July, ITV said.

Torvill and Dean said: “We feel very honoured that ITV have commissioned this film based on what was a very significant period in each of our lives.

“We have thoroughly enjoyed the time we have spent with William Ivory and the team at (production company) Darlow Smithson sharing experiences of our passion for skating, the life-long friendship that came through our sport and everything that it took to achieve our eventual goal of becoming Olympic champions.”

Ivory said: “It’s been such a privilege to work on this piece.

“Chris and Jayne are such fascinating characters: Sports people and athletes with all the grit and determination that entails, but real artists, too, engaging in deeply felt creative and emotional battles.”

