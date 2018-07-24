The Man Booker Prize long list in full

The Man Booker Prize long list in full24th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
The long list will be whittled down to a short list of six authors, which will be announced in September.
Here are the 13 authors on this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist:
Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap
Anna Burns (UK) – Milkman
Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina
Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black
Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City
Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under
Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room
Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure
Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight
Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory
Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take
Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People
Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea
