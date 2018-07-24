The Man Booker Prize long list in full

24th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The long list will be whittled down to a short list of six authors, which will be announced in September.

Donal Ryan

Here are the 13 authors on this year’s Man Booker Prize longlist:

Belinda Bauer (UK) – Snap

Anna Burns (UK) – Milkman

Nick Drnaso (USA) – Sabrina

Esi Edugyan (Canada) – Washington Black

Author Esi Edugyan (Man Booker)

Guy Gunaratne (UK) – In Our Mad And Furious City

Daisy Johnson (UK) – Everything Under

Rachel Kushner (USA) – The Mars Room

Sophie Mackintosh (UK) – The Water Cure

Michael Ondaatje (Canada) – Warlight

Richard Powers (USA) – The Overstory

Robin Robertson (UK) – The Long Take

Sally Rooney (Ireland) – Normal People

Donal Ryan (Ireland) – From A Low And Quiet Sea

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Lie detector test puts strain on Love Island frontrunners Jack and Dani

Lie detector test puts strain on Love Island frontrunners Jack and Dani
As Love Island's Jack discusses heartbreak, this is how an expert says you should really get over a break up

As Love Island's Jack discusses heartbreak, this is how an expert says you should really get over a break up

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Robson Green has advice for actors who feel pressure to maintain their looks

Robson Green has advice for actors who feel pressure to maintain their looks
What's thin privilege and does it really exist?

What's thin privilege and does it really exist?
HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
From nude heels to tights shades: How retailers are finally catering for more skin types

From nude heels to tights shades: How retailers are finally catering for more skin types