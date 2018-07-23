Two couples from Netflix series Queer Eye go out on a double date

Photos of the two pairs have emerged on social media.

The official Instagram profile of Netflix series Queer Eye has shared a photo of two couples who appeared on the show out together on a double date.

Tom Jackson and Abby Parr, who appeared during the first season of the show, were pictured alongside Season two’s William Mahnken and Shannan Elle at a Mexican restaurant in the US state of Georgia.

The makeover programme features style experts “the Fab Five” – Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, and Karamo Brown – as they help contestants improve their lives.

With their guidance, Tom was able to pluck up the courage to get back together with his estranged wife Abby.

William enlisted the presenter’s help to plan his proposal to partner Shannan. Both couples have tied the knot since their appearances on Queer Eye.

Accompanied with the picture of the four at the restaurant on the show’s social media post was a caption that said: “OMG the crossover episode we never knew we needed.

“Tom, Abby, William and Shannan went out for a double date last night and it was the cutest thing ever!”

Confirming their joint outing, Tom and William both shared pictures one another as they sat down to eat together.

Tom tweeted next to his photo: “Abby and I had dinner with William and Shannon from Queer Eye season two, episode two. We had a great time!”

Queer Eye has been nominated for four Emmy awards – 14 years after the original show took home its first award.

The original show, Queer Eye For The Straight Guy, debuted in 2003 and won the Emmy for Outstanding Reality Programme in 2004 before the final episode aired in 2007.

