Metalcore guitarist reveals he saved a fan's life by spitting beer in their eye

US metalcore band Every Time I Die’s guitarist Jordan Buckley has revealed that he inadvertently helped a fan discover they had a brain tumour after he accidentally spat beer in her eye during a concert.

Buckley, 36, revealed on social media that he had been confronted by a female fan who said she had been at one of the band’s gigs when he performed the onstage stunt, which is often done by performers during heavy rock shows.

Buckley said he was initially expecting the woman to be angry with his behaviour after she first said she visited a doctor after some of his drink went in her eye.

He wrote on Twitter: “A lady came up to me and said ‘I saw you guys a little bit ago, and you spit beer in the air, and I was in front and some got in my eye’.

“I apologised. Said our shows get wacky, never know what’s gonna happen. I was probably just trying to mimic someone way cooler than me.

“She said the next day it was still bothering her. And she thought her eye was infected so she went to the doctor. I apologised 10 more times. Braced myself for a lawsuit.”

Buckley then added: “So she went to the doctor. They did tests. Doctor said she didn’t have an eye infection, she had a brain tumour, but they caught it early enough to perform surgery and remove it.

“She said it never would have gotten caught had she not gone in. She then thanked me for saving her life.”

The musician jokingly concluded: “Point being, if you come to an Every Time I Die show, it could save your life.”

Buckley formed the band with his brother and the group’s vocalist Keith in Buffalo, New York in 1998. They have released eight records to date. The group last toured the UK in May.

