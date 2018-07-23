Abbamania sweeps UK albums chart after Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again release

This week also sees Now 100 on course to become 2018's fastest selling album.

Swedish pop group Abba are on course to dominate this week’s UK albums chart following the release of the latest film to feature their music, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

The film’s official soundtrack, which features the voices of its stars Cher, Lily James and Meryl Streep, has climbed three places to number one, according to the official charts update.

The accompanying album of the movie’s prequel Mamma Mia! is also on track to land at number five.

Abba’s Gold compilation could be set to return to the UK top 10 for the first in a decade (PA)

The Scandinavian four piece’s hugely successful compilation Gold could also return to the UK top 10 for the first time in almost a decade – it has currently jumped to number seven.

Gold/More Gold, a double pack of both of the quartet’s greatest hits albums, is currently at number 34 on the albums chart.

Meanwhile the 100th edition of the pop music compilation series Now That’s What I Call Music is on the way to becoming the fastest selling album of the year.

The retrospective collection features songs that have previously appeared on the albums over the past 35 years. Featured artists include Phil Collins, Kylie Minogue and Robbie Williams.

Now 100 has shipped a total of 105,000 copies in the first three days of release, according to the Official Charts Company.

2018’s current fastest-seller is its predecessor Now 99, which sold 115,000 copies in its opening week in March.

Drake’s In My Feelings is on course for another week at the top of the singles chart (Ian West/PA)

While the reign of Drake’s album Scorpion looks likely to be ended by Abba’s upsurge in popularity, the Canadian rapper looks set for a second week at the top of the singles chart.

His fifth number one single of his career In My Feelings is currently 3,500 combined sales ahead of its closest competition, George Ezra’s Shotgun, while Jonas Blue’s Rise ft Jack & Jack jumps from six to number three.

The song’s performance has been helped by a viral video craze which it features in.

The online dance challenge has been attempted by the likes of actor Will Smith, entertainer Kevin Hart and singer Ciara.

