Dukes Of Hazzard star admits inappropriate touching charges

23rd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Tom Wopat, who played Luke Duke in the popular 1980s show, was given a year's probation.

A former star of The Dukes Of Hazzard television show has pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching two women in the cast of a musical in Massachusetts.

Prosecutors say 66-year-old Tom Wopat was sentenced to a year’s probation after pleading guilty to two counts of annoying and accosting a person of the opposite sex.

The New York City resident was charged last August with touching two female cast members while rehearsing for a starring role in 42nd Street at Waltham’s Reagle Music Theatre.

He also received a continuation without a finding for one year after admitting to sufficient facts on the charge of cocaine possession. The drugs were found on his person during his arrest.

Wopat played Luke Duke in the popular 1980s television show.

