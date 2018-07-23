Doctor Who fans to test Time Lord skills in themed escape rooms

Escape Hunt has teamed up with BBC Studios to create special Doctor Who escape rooms.

Doctor Who fans will get the chance to step into the world of the Time Lord in escape rooms themed round the hit BBC series.

The first themed room will be available in December 2018 at Bristol Escape Hunt, before further Doctor Who escape rooms open in Birmingham, Leeds, Oxford and Reading from early 2019.

Escape rooms, which are physical adventure games in which players solve a series of puzzles under time constraints to allow them to escape, have seen a surge in popularity in recent years.

We're super excited to announce that Escape Hunt will be working with BBC Studios to create official #DoctorWho themed escape games! Are you ready for an experience that will be out of this world? pic.twitter.com/SWsor4LpLS — Escape Hunt UK (@EscapeHuntUK) July 23, 2018

Escape Hunt, which runs escape rooms all round the world, has teamed up with BBC Studios to create a live experience based on the TV show.

Mat Way, global director of live entertainment at BBC Studios, said: “It has been a long-term ambition of the team to be able to bring about Doctor Who-themed escape rooms.

“Our main role here at BBC Studios is to continually extend the fans’ enjoyment of our brands, and so to be announcing six new live entertainment games across the country to fans is something really exciting.”

Richard Harpham, chief executive of Escape Hunt, added: “Following the success of our original Escape Hunt games, we are thrilled to be partnering with BBC Studios to create Doctor Who – The Live Escape Game.

Everyone has eyes, but no-one has the same view! If you can spot things others can't, why not put your skills to the test in an Escape Hunt! Book now! https://t.co/jt3BFL1adT #Mondaymotivation pic.twitter.com/p1yswNAMwz — Escape Hunt UK (@EscapeHuntUK) June 11, 2018

“Going on an Escape Hunt is all about stepping into and experiencing new worlds, so strength in different genres is absolutely key to our content strategy.

“Doctor Who represents the very best in British action adventure and has a loyal and dedicated fan base that spans all generations.

“We look forward to bringing the show to life for all fans in its first ever live escape game experience at Escape Hunt venues across the UK.”

© Press Association 2018