Sylvester McCoy: I had to get my head around female Doctor but it's so exciting

Former Doctor Who star Sylvester McCoy says he had to get his “head around” a female Time-Lord – but it’s “very exciting”.

The show’s fans recently got to see a glimpse of Jodie Whittaker, 36, in action in the role for the first time.

Scottish actor McCoy, 74, who was in the Tardis from 1987 to 1989, told the Big Issue: “As Doctors, we’re a part of a very special club. It’s very exciting (the first female Doctor) really.

Actor Sylvester McCoy as the Doctor (PA)

“At first, I found it strange. I had to get my head around it. And then I thought, ‘Oh, you know – wait and see.’

“I have talked to someone who’s on the technical side of it and she said that Jodie is great and that Doctor Who is safe in her hands. Let’s hope that’s true.

a message from Sylvester!"Congratulations Jodie Whittaker!!!!! One small step for Women, one Giant leap for Womenkind!!" — Sylvester McCoy (@4SylvesterMcCoy) July 16, 2017

“I sent her a message – one small step for a woman, one giant leap for womankind.”

A teaser trailer showing Whittaker as the first woman to be cast as the Doctor was recently released.

First look at brand new #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/UFAHhZEWAx — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 19, 2018

It also showed her new companions Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh.

