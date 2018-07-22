Another couple bites the dust: two dumped from Love Island

There is around one week to go until one couple wins the cash prize.

Love Island’s numbers have dwindled again after Josh Mair and Stephanie Lam were dumped from the villa.

In Sunday’s episode, the contestants were told that the public had been voting for their favourite couples, and the pair with the fewest votes would be sent marching.

The duo were not surprised at their exit, which came a week after they joined the programme – although Stephanie broke down in tears as they prepared to leave.

Earlier in the episode, Josh and Stephanie – who were forced to be an item after former contestants Georgia Steel and Sam Bird refused to partner with anyone else earlier in the week – discussed their chances of ever having a romantic connection.

Josh told Stephanie “I feel like we could be” a romantic couple.

But she told him: “I still see you more as a best friend than anything romantic, at the minute, but I’m not ruling anything out. I love you to pieces, I don’t know in what way yet.”

Speaking after leaving the villa, Stephanie said: “I don’t think we will ever be anything more than just good friends. He’s a lovely guy but we are just different people.

“The more that I got to know him, the more I realised we are in two completely different worlds. We’ll be friends for a long time but there will never be anything romantic there.”

She also said that she knew she was “on borrowed time”, during her week in the villa.

Josh said: “As soon as we knew it was a public vote, I knew straightaway we would leave. It made sense as we were the only non-compatible couple. I’m not too disheartened.”

With around one week to go until the final of the series, which will see one couple awarded a £50,000 prize, the islanders will be seen taking lie detector tests.

A preview for the next episode showed the contestants rigged up to a lie detector test and, in typical fashion for the dating series, fireworks are expected to go off.

