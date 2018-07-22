Kristen Bell: I'm happier on medication and I know I need it

22nd Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Hollywood star also discussed her "fearlessly honest" style of parenting.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell says she is determined to shatter the “stigma” surrounding depression.

The Frozen star, 38, who has previously spoken about her depression and anxiety, told The Sunday Times’ Style magazine: “This bubbly personality you’re seeing, I take medication to manage.

“I know I need it. I’m happier on it, and I don’t give a f*** what people think…

Hollywood star Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard (Ian West/PA)
Hollywood star Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard (Ian West/PA)

“There is a stigma surrounding depression that I will shatter before my life is over.”

The Good Place actress also told the magazine that she and her husband, actor Dax Shepard, favour “fearlessly honest” parenting of their two children, aged five and three, when it comes to sex education.

“I don’t think any part of sexuality should be taboo,” she said.

But she added: “I’m not having any more children. Dax got his tubes tied. I had two borderline autopsies to have our children. So I said, ‘This one’s on you’.”

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PIC] Johnny Vegas show looks UNRECOGNISABLE following dramatic weight loss

[PIC] Johnny Vegas show looks UNRECOGNISABLE following dramatic weight loss
[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this brand new summer dress to hit Penneys stores

[PIC] Everyone is OBSESSED with this brand new summer dress to hit Penneys stores
Warning issued to Irish holidaymakers following outbreak of NASTY infection

Warning issued to Irish holidaymakers following outbreak of NASTY infection

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish public issued WARNING over latest scam doing the rounds

Irish public issued WARNING over latest scam doing the rounds
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
URGENT warning issued to Irish motorists after first proper rainfall in weeks

URGENT warning issued to Irish motorists after first proper rainfall in weeks
Hotels where you can make music - and possibly even find fame

Hotels where you can make music - and possibly even find fame