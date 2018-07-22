Anger as 'four million' Virgin Media customers lose UKTV channels

Popular channels including Dave and Gold disappeared from sets after a business dispute went unresolved.

Virgin Media customers have been left outraged after UKTV channels including Dave and Gold were wiped from “around four million” boxes due to a business dispute.

Some viewers declared they were cancelling their subscriptions, while others threatened to abandon the digital cable TV provider if the popular channels were not restored.

Talks between the firms failed to solve an impasse over fees and 10 channels, including five which are free-to-air, disappeared from subscribers’ televisions at midnight on Saturday.

Viewers were also left unable to access UKTV on-demand services via their Virgin Media sets.

One Twitter user said: “@virginmedia @UKTV Will be cancelling TV, broadband & all phones as soon as we can get through to someone at Virgin!! Think they might be busy with a lot of angry customers.”

Another said: “@virginmedia So this looks like the end, 15 years a customer and you’ve messed up big time. Sky shop Wednesday unless you fix it #SaveDave”

As of today, UKTV channels are no longer available on @VirginMedia. We are hugely disappointed for the millions of customers that are losing out. We are still available on @SkyUK, @BT_UK, @FreeviewTV, @Freesat_TV, @TalkTalkTV and @NOWTV. Thank you all for your loyal support. pic.twitter.com/bm3DaV2MkA — Official UKTV (@UKTV) July 22, 2018

Free-to-air channels Dave, Drama, Home, Really and Yesterday, along with paid-for channels Gold, Alibi, Eden, Good Food and W were replaced on Sunday morning.

It leaves fans of shows including Taskmaster, Judge Romesh, Harrow and Red Dwarf unable to watch some of their favourite programmes as a result of the dispute.

Virgin Media has accused the broadcaster of seeking “inflated sums” to provide its paid channels.

David Bouchier, the cable TV firm’s chief digital entertainment officer, said they were ready to restore UKTV’s free channels, like Dave, “immediately” with its permission.

“We have been in extensive discussions with UKTV but we have not been able to reach an agreement which reflects the reality of how people are watching television in the 21st Century.

“UKTV is insisting on holding back its channels, like Dave, which are freely available over the air and online, unless we pay inflated sums of money for its paid channels like Gold.

“On top of this, UKTV is unable to provide the extensive on-demand programming which is expected of a modern day broadcaster.”

We want to keep UKTV’s free channels, like Dave, on Virgin TV. These channels are freely available over the air and on the internet, but UKTV has decided to cut off Virgin Media customers. Join us in asking @UKTV why… pic.twitter.com/nQLr6F2bR1 — Virgin Media (@virginmedia) July 21, 2018

UKTV chief executive Darren Childs said it could not accept the “drastic” cut in price that Virgin was seeking to show the paid channels on its pay-to-view service.

“We’re hugely disappointed for the many customers who are losing out because our channels are no longer available through Virgin Media,” he said.

“We completely understand their frustration and would love to continue to bring them the shows and channels that they’re so passionate about, but we need a fair price to support our growing investment in programmes.

“The reality is that we just can’t accept the drastic price cut that Virgin wants.”

According to UKTV, “around four million households” were no longer able to access the channels after the midnight deadline passed.

The 10 channels are still available on other TV platforms including Sky, BT, Talk Talk, as well as Freeview and Freesat.

Viewers can also watch them online via UKTV Play.

© Press Association 2018