Pixie Lott's finalist Daniel crowned the winner of The Voice Kids UK

21st Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Kylie Minogue performed on the ITV talent contest.

The Voice Kids Launch - London

Daniel has been crowned the winner of The Voice Kids UK.

He saw off competition from Lilia, Sienna-Leigh, Harry, Yaroslav and Drew in Saturday night’s live final.

Host Emma Willis announced the news after Daniel had wowed the voting public and coaches Pixie Lott, Will.i.am and McFly’s Danny Jones with his performance of Any Time You Need A Friend by Mariah Carey.

Daniel was coached by Lott, meaning the singer has had the victorious contestant for the second year running, following on from Jess Folley’s victory.

For winning the ITV talent contest, which was open to children aged between seven and 14, Daniel will receive a £30,000 bursary towards his musical education as well as a family holiday to Disneyland Paris.

Will.i.am said: “We are not only coaching, we are literally watching these fabulous kids gain confidence and grow up, it’s a blessing to be here and add love to their journey.”

Earlier in the evening, Kylie Minogue performed her hit Golden while former The Voice contestant Donel Mangena also sang.

© Press Association 2018

