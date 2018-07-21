Jason Momoa unveils highly anticipated first trailer for Aquaman

Fans at San Diego Comic-Con were the first to be given a glimpse of the new footage.

The highly anticipated first trailer for upcoming superhero movie Aquaman has been released.

Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa plays the title role in the film and was joined on stage at San Diego Comic-Con by his co-stars Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Nicole Kidman and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, as well as director James Wan.

The trailer showed off the movie’s impressive special effects as well as giving details about the plot, which sees Aquaman, a half-human, half-Atlantean, caught between two worlds.

See the new #Aquaman trailer now. In theaters December 21. pic.twitter.com/F6IKAsuey6 — Aquaman Movie (@aquamanmovie) July 21, 2018

This is not Momoa’s first comic book film appearance. He starred in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and then in the 2017’S Justice League.

Aquaman’s superpowers include the ability to control the tides, communicate with other sea life and swim at super speeds.

Game Of Thrones’ Jason Momoa stars as Aquaman in the upcoming superhero movie (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The trailer was one of the most anticipated at this year’s Comic-Con and Wan had previously explained why it had not yet been released.

In March, he tweeted: “Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books – despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back – IT’S ME.

Hey friends, I usually do my best to avoid internet noises (especially fabricated distractions) but a teaser-trailer going out this weekend was never in the books — despite what some claim. It’s not because of anyone or any nefarious reason holding it back — IT’S ME. (1/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar. (2/3) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves 🌊 😉 (3/3)(Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get 😂) — James Wan (@creepypuppet) March 25, 2018

“I am simply not ready yet to share. This movie is filled to the gills with VFX, and the process is as slow and laborious as a sea-slug! Yes, even shots for the trailers take forever to do, and I refuse to put out anything that might be construed as subpar.

“I know it seems like nothing much is brewing above the surface, but I can assure you, we’re working nonstop under the waves (Ps: And yes, I plan to use oceanic puns/references every chance I get).”

Aquaman will be released on December 14 2018 in the UK.

© Press Association 2018