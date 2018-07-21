M Night Shyamalan reveals trailer for upcoming movie Glass

The director shared the clip at San Diego Comic-Con, the popular annual culture convention.

M Night Shyamalan has unveiled the trailer for his upcoming superhero horror movie Glass.

Shyamalan, who has directed films such as The Sixth Sense and Signs, will release the much-anticipated sequel to 2000’s Unbreakable and 2016’s Split in January next year.

The film features Unbreakable’s Samuel L Jackson and Bruce Willis, as well as Split’s James McAvoy.

What do we call you? First name, Mister. Last name, Glass. #GlassMovie is in theaters January 18th. pic.twitter.com/FMwCwOOBh0 — Glass (@GlassMovie) July 20, 2018

During a panel at San Diego Comic-Con, the popular annual culture convention, Shyamalan showed off the official trailer for the first time.

The teaser showed the three main characters receiving psychiatric treatment because they believed they were superheroes.

Willis is a security guard with special abilities, McAvoy has multiple personalities, while Jackson is Mr Glass, real name Elijah Price, a comic book fan with a dark secret.

Samuel L Jackson will star in the upcoming movie Glass (Ian West/PA)

Shyamalan told the audience to expect “world class performances” from the actors.

Earlier, during a question and answer session with fans, Jackson was asked what he liked about his character.

He told the audience his favourite aspect was that he was “quiet”, adding: “I don’t play the same motherf***** all the time!”

Glass will be released in January.

