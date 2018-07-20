Andrew Lincoln says series nine of The Walking Dead will be his last

The British actor has been the star of the zombie drama since it started in 2010.

Andrew Lincoln has said he is leaving The Walking Dead.

The British actor, 44, who has been the star of the post-apocalyptic US series since its inception in 2010, confirmed he is stepping away after the forthcoming ninth series.

Speaking at an annual popular culture exhibition in San Diego, Lincoln addressed recent reports his character, the former police officer and long-lasting survivor Rick Grimes, would leave the show.

The upcoming series of The Walking Dead will be Andrew Lincoln’s last (Sean Zanni/PatrickMcMullan.com/AP)

He told an audience at Comic-Con: “There seems to be an elephant in the room and I think many of you want to ask a question whether or not it is my last year

“This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes.”

Fans in the audience groaned at the news.

FIRST LOOK: the extended SEASON 9 TRAILER is here. #TWD #SDCChttps://t.co/YgWEcmuqQd — The Walking Dead AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 20, 2018

Lincoln added: “I love this show, it means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I’m also particularly fond of the people who watch the show. It’s been the most extraordinary, beautiful experience of my career, largely because of you guys.”

The actor, known for starring in the film Love Actually, said a “part of me will always be” with the character of Rick and he praised his co-stars, saying series nine of The Walking Dead is the best he has seen.

The Walking Dead series nine is due to air on October 7 and Comic-Con continues until Sunday.

