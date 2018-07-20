Andrew Lincoln says series nine of The Walking Dead will be his last

20th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The British actor has been the star of the zombie drama since it started in 2010.

Andrew Lincoln

Andrew Lincoln has said he is leaving The Walking Dead.

The British actor, 44, who has been the star of the post-apocalyptic US series since its inception in 2010, confirmed he is stepping away after the forthcoming ninth series.

Speaking at an annual popular culture exhibition in San Diego, Lincoln addressed recent reports his character, the former police officer and long-lasting survivor Rick Grimes, would leave the show.

The upcoming series of The Walking Dead will be Andrew Lincoln’s last (Sean Zanni/PatrickMcMullan.com/AP)

He told an audience at Comic-Con: “There seems to be an elephant in the room and I think many of you want to ask a question whether or not it is my last year

“This will be my last season playing the part of Rick Grimes.”

Fans in the audience groaned at the news.

Lincoln added: “I love this show, it means everything to me. I love the people who make this show. I’m also particularly fond of the people who watch the show. It’s been the most extraordinary, beautiful experience of my career, largely because of you guys.”

The actor, known for starring in the film Love Actually, said a “part of me will always be” with the character of Rick and he praised his co-stars, saying series nine of The Walking Dead is the best he has seen.

The Walking Dead series nine is due to air on October 7 and Comic-Con continues until Sunday.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed

HSE issues URGENT public alert as HIGHLY contagious illness outbreak is confirmed
URGENT recall issued for Ford cars in Ireland due to MAJOR safety risk

URGENT recall issued for Ford cars in Ireland due to MAJOR safety risk
HSE issue alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease - forcing crèche to close

HSE issue alert following outbreak of HIGHLY contagious disease - forcing crèche to close

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Irish teenager dies after balcony fall in Majorca

Irish teenager dies after balcony fall in Majorca
Met Éireann expect temperatures set to SOAR again

Met Éireann expect temperatures set to SOAR again
[PIC] Johnny Vegas show looks UNRECOGNISABLE following dramatic weight loss

[PIC] Johnny Vegas show looks UNRECOGNISABLE following dramatic weight loss
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather