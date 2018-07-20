Drake does charts hat trick with third number one single of the year

He has the number one single and album this week.

Rapper Drake has not only landed his third number one single of the year, but he has done it while his album is also at the top spot.

The Canadian music star’s In My Feelings has topped the singles chart this week, following in the footsteps of his tracks God’s Plan and Nice For What earlier this year.

In My Feelings has sold a total of 91,000 units, comprised of more than 11,000 downloads and 8.8 million streams, the Official Charts Company said.

It is the fifth UK number one single overall for the 31-year-old star.

Another of his songs, Don’t Matter To Me – a collaboration with the late Michael Jackson – is at number five.

His single success comes as Scorpion has claimed a third week at number one on the Official Albums Chart, which enjoyed a boost this week after it was released on CD.

Along with the successful The Greatest Showman soundtrack, Scorpion is the only other album to spend more than one week at number one in 2018.

Elsewhere in the charts this week, George Ezra’s Shotgun is at number two on the singles line-up, ahead of Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato’s Solo at number three.

Ariana Grande is this week’s highest new entry on the singles chart (Ian West/PA)

A new entry on the singles chart is God Is A Woman by Ariana Grande, debuting at number four.

Over on the albums chart, The Vamps’ Night And Day has risen 141 places to number two following the release of its Day edition, which includes the original Night edition from last year.

The Greatest Showman cast recording is at number three this week, ahead of another film soundtrack – the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again soundtrack, new in at number four.

Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s completes the top five albums.

© Press Association 2018