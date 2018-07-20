Aaron Paul takes inspiration from Breaking Bad for his daughter's outfit

20th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The cast of Breaking Bad reunited at San Diego Comic-Con.

Aaron Paul with the International Award for Breaking Bad (Ian West/PA)

Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul took his daughter to a show reunion event in an unusual outfit.

The US actor, 38, who played Jesse Pinkman in the TV series, was accompanied by his young daughter in a hazmat, or decontamination suit, a look worn by Paul’s character in the show.

He posted an image, on Instagram, of Story, who was born just five months ago, in the yellow outfit with matching headgear.

The cast of Breaking Bad reunited at San Diego Comic-Con to celebrate the show’s 10th anniversary.

🖤⚗️

A post shared by Aaron Paul (@glassofwhiskey) on

Bryan Cranston, who played chemistry teacher turned drug dealer Walter White, and Paul, who portrayed his sidekick, joined their co-stars on stage for a panel to discuss Breaking Bad’s impact and legacy.

Breaking Bad’s final episode hit screens in September 2013.

© Press Association 2018

