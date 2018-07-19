I love her already: Doctor Who fans delighted after watching Comic-Con trailer

I love her already: Doctor Who fans delighted after watching Comic-Con trailer19th Jul 18 | Entertainment News
Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to be cast as Doctor Who.
Doctor Who fans have praised Jodie Whittaker after watching her in action as the Time Lord for the first time.
A teaser trailer for season 11 of the BBC’s revered sci-fi franchise was shown during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday.
The brief clip featured Whittaker in her role as the first female Doctor as well as her new companions Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh.
Around 6,500 fans packed into Hall H at the San Diego Convention Centre for the event and watched as Whittaker’s character said: “All of this is new to me. New faces. New worlds. New times. So if I asked really, really nicely, would you be my new best friends?”
As soon as it had been shown at the annual comic book and entertainment convention, the trailer was released online and fans quickly took to Twitter to tell of their delight.
Season 11 of Doctor Who is due to air later this year and Comic-Con runs until Sunday.
