I love her already: Doctor Who fans delighted after watching Comic-Con trailer

Jodie Whittaker is the first woman to be cast as Doctor Who.

Doctor Who fans have praised Jodie Whittaker after watching her in action as the Time Lord for the first time.

A teaser trailer for season 11 of the BBC’s revered sci-fi franchise was shown during a San Diego Comic-Con panel on Thursday.

The brief clip featured Whittaker in her role as the first female Doctor as well as her new companions Mandip Gill, Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh.

First look at brand new #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/UFAHhZEWAx — Doctor Who Official (@bbcdoctorwho) July 19, 2018

Around 6,500 fans packed into Hall H at the San Diego Convention Centre for the event and watched as Whittaker’s character said: “All of this is new to me. New faces. New worlds. New times. So if I asked really, really nicely, would you be my new best friends?”

As soon as it had been shown at the annual comic book and entertainment convention, the trailer was released online and fans quickly took to Twitter to tell of their delight.

i watched the #doctorwho trailer and i died and then i turned the sound on and heard her accent and died again, pray for me — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) July 19, 2018

I love her already as the Doctor. I’m so excited for the new season even more now. I think Jodie is my new favourite Doctor and I’ve only seen her in the trailer! AMAZING! #DoctorWho https://t.co/6OQIKkNiPG — Matthew (@Matt_Wils) July 19, 2018

I JUST WATCHED THE NEW #DOCTORWHO TRAILER AND I AM NOW GOING TO TYPE IN ALL CAPS THE REST OF THE DAY BECAUSE SQUEEEEEEE!!!! — Robin Burks (@sunriserobin) July 19, 2018

#JodieWhittaker will be amazing 13 doctor that trailer looks amazing. I can’t freaking wait for doctor who to come back #doctorwho #jodiewhittaker — Helene (@nightsky47) July 19, 2018

And anyone who doesn't think a female can play the Doctor? You're wrong. Jodie IS The Doctor in that trailer. #DoctorWho — David Bedwell (@DavidBedwell) July 19, 2018

i would like to announce that i am in love with the doctor #doctorwho pic.twitter.com/pybZMB67nP — daily jodie whittaker (@whittakersjodie) July 19, 2018

Season 11 of Doctor Who is due to air later this year and Comic-Con runs until Sunday.

© Press Association 2018