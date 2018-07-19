Liam Hemsworth appears to shut down split rumours with Miley Cyrus video

19th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

He shared a video of him pranking his fiance.

The 20th Annual Sir Elton John Oscar Party - Los Angeles

Liam Hemsworth has appeared to shut down rumours he has split from fiance Miley Cyrus.

The Hunger Games star shared a clip of him pranking the Wrecking Ball singer while driving together.

The couple are seen dancing in the car (Instagram)

In a video on his Instagram story, the couple are dancing in the car with him at the wheel when he lets out a scream, which makes her jump.

Realising he is winding her up, she says: “I am going to beat the…” before Hemsworth says to the camera that he is “number one”.

Hemsworth lets out a scream in the video (Instagram)

Reports have swirled that the couple had ended their engagement.

The pair first announced their plans to marry in 2012 after meeting on the set of The Last Song. They split in 2013 but got back together again in 2015.

© Press Association 2018

