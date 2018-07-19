Liam Gallagher appears to extend olive branch to brother Noel

The singer said 'I forgive you now let's get the BIG O back together'.

Liam Gallagher has urged his brother Noel to bring their chart-topping band Oasis back together.

In a tweet aimed at his elder brother, Liam, 45, said “I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together”.

With Liam as the Oasis frontman and Noel on lead guitar and vocals, they enjoyed a string of hits including Wonderwall and Don’t Look Back In Anger.

He wrote: “Earth to noel listen up rkid I hear your doing gigs where people can’t drink alcohol now that’s the BeZarist thing you’ve done yet I forgive you now let’s get the BIG O back together and stop f****** about the drinks are on me LG x”

On why the warring siblings should join forces again, Liam added: “I’m not desperate just think it’d be a nice thing to do.”

Fans may be hoping it is a lifeline from Liam – who hit the top of the charts with his debut solo album in October – that the Mancunian rockers may one day get back together.

Don’t Look Back In Anger, originally released in 1996, has become a powerful song of unity and defiance in their Manchester home town following the Manchester Arena bombing in 2017.

A crowd started spontaneously singing it at a memorial event and Noel, 51, performed it without his brother to a crowd of thousands at the Manchester Arena when it reopened in September.

Liam, who has a turbulent relationship with his brother, was asked who his villain of the year was as he attended the NME awards in February.

He told the Press Association: “Gotta be Noel.

“I’m being serious. You’re laughing, but he’s worse than Kim-Jun f****** Tung or whatever he’s called.

“And he’s worse than Donald Trump. He’s the biggest liar and biggest faker in the business, so yeah, him.”

He added: “Me and my brother made some good music. And I guess the attitude was just as important as the music.”

