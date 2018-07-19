Fans given first look at new 'super' Predator at San Diego Comic-Con

The Predator, due to be released in September, is the latest installment in the sci-fi franchise.

Fans have been given the first glimpse of the “new breed” of Predator from the upcoming instalment in the sci-fri franchise.

Director Shane Black was joined on stage by cast members Jake Busey, Trevante Rhodes, Augusto Aguilera, Sterling K Brown, Olivia Munn, Keegan Michael Key and Thomas Jane as he introduced the teaser at San Diego Comic-Con.

The short clip from The Predator began with actor Boyd Holbrook’s character fighting one of the creatures, before something unseen pulls it out of a window.

It was later revealed to be a much bigger Predator. As the human stars of the movie make their getaway, they look back to see the two hunters fighting.

The camera switches to the Predator’s trademark thermal vision, before the bigger of the two slams the other into a car and rips off its head.

The Predator follows a group of military veterans as they battle the extraterrestrial beast.

They must form a “dirty-dozen”-style team to face the threat.

Earlier in the presentation, Black contrasted the group to the original film, which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jesse Ventura.

The director said in the 2018 movie, the group would contain a mix of personalities, including a member on the autism spectrum and one suffering from PTSD.

The Predator is due to be released in September 2018. It is the fourth installment in the franchise, following on from the 1987 original, 1990’s Predator 2 and 2010’s Predators.

Comic-Con continues until Sunday.

