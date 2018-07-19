Helen Flanagan defends breastfeeding in public: I want the best for my baby

The actress, who plays Rosie Webster in Coronation Street, is a mother to two daughters - Matilda and new addition Delilah.

Helen Flanagan has said she breastfeeds her daughter in public “with confidence” because she wants the best for her baby.

The Coronation Street star welcomed her second daughter, Delilah Ruby, in June with fiance Scott Sinclair and, a month after giving birth, she shared her support for breastfeeding in public.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of herself feeding her baby girl in a branch of Starbucks.

She wrote: “I have found feeding Delilah while in public has been received in very different ways … from feeling like I should stop as I didn’t want to hear nasty comments to being completely supported by absolute strangers!

“I feed with confidence because I am just a mum, who just wants the best for my baby girl.”

Flanagan, who is best known for playing Rosie Webster in Corrie, revealed she is backing breastfeeding product brand Lansinoh UK’s Feed With Confidence Awards for 2018, “which aim to recognise places and people who support breastfeeding in public”.

She added: “The exciting bit is they have asked me to be a Feed With Confidence Ambassador.

“Every mum should feel confident breastfeeding in public, no matter if it’s a cafe, gym or garden centre!”

Flanagan and footballer Sinclair, who have been an item since 2009, welcomed their eldest daughter, Matilda, in 2015.

The actress left Corrie when she had Delilah, but plans to return to Weatherfield in the future.

She first joined the soap in 2000, playing Rosie until 2012, before returning last year.

