Sir Tom Jones in hospital with bacterial infection

The singer and star of The Voice has thanked his fans for their support.

Sir Tom Jones has apologised to fans for cancelling two concerts due to illness.

The Welsh musician is being treated in hospital for a bacterial infection, and pulled out of a performance at Stansted Park in Chichester on Wednesday.

He is also unable to take to the stage at Chester Racecourse on Thursday evening.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Sir Tom, 78, said: “I am so sorry for cancelling last night’s show in Chichester, it’s the worse feeling having to let down everyone who was coming as well as everyone who is involved in the event.

A note from Sir Tom…

“I know many of you travel considerable distances and make plans with friends and family that take a lot of effort, and it is so disappointing when things don’t go right.

“Although I can’t perform again tonight at Chester Racecourse, the good news is that we can get another date in Chester on August 12, so hopefully I will see you there.

“Until then, a sincere thank you for your support and understanding.”

A previous statement shared on his social media page said that the singer “has a bacterial infection for which he is being treated in hospital”.

“The condition is being well managed and we are hoping for a speedy recovery.

“He is extremely sorry and disappointed not to be able to perform tonight, and sincerely apologises for inconveniences caused to the audience and all those who are involved in the event.”

Fans were told their tickets will “remain valid for the rescheduled dates”, and that if people are unable to attend, they will be able to get a refund at the point of purchase.

