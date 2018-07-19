Alesha Dixon signs up for BBC talent show The Greatest Dancer

The Britain's Got Talent judge will present the Saturday night programme with Diversity star Jordan Banjo.

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 39, will present the Saturday night dance show with Diversity star Jordan Banjo, the BBC confirmed.

It marks Dixon’s return to Saturday nights on BBC One following her stint as a Strictly judge, before she was poached by ITV.

The singer said: “As a massive fan of dance I’m so excited about the prospect of finding amazing new dance talent.”

Banjo, 25, said: “Coming from a talent show myself with Diversity has shown me how much a show like this can change your life, so to be on the other side hosting is going to be an awesome experience.”

Kate Phillips, controller of entertainment commissioning at the BBC, said: “Alesha and Jordan are the perfect pairing for The Greatest Dancer. Their love of dance is clear.”

Hopefuls can perform any type of dance – from “ballet to jazz, hip hop to Bollywood” – in their bid to be named The Greatest Dancer on the show, from Simon Cowell’s production company Syco.

