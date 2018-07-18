Shock as two Love Island stars 'quit the villa'

Fans have speculated over who might have upped and left the show with less than two weeks until the final.

Love Island fans have expressed their shock over reports that two contestants have quit the programme.

With the ITV2 reality series drawing to its conclusion later this month, two unknown hopefuls are believed to have walked from the villa, and their departure is reported to be airing later this week.

Their exit is said to have stunned their co-stars, and it means the pair will miss out on the chance of winning the show’s £50,000 cash prize.

Georgia and Sam steal a kiss in Wednesday’s episode (ITV)

According to the Sun Online, a source said: “No one expected these two to leave and it is a massive shock.

“Their fellow islanders were stunned when they spoke about their reasons for quitting.

“It’s going to have a big effect on the show, it’s a huge bombshell, and they are going to be massively missed by their co-stars.”

Following the news of the rumoured departure, Love Island viewers shared their shock and speculated over the identity of the two quitters.

Some thought Georgia Steel and Sam Bird – who earlier this week decided to split as a couple in order to stay in the villa – have finally walked, while others aired their fears that favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have thrown in the towel.

One fan tweeted: “Apparently two islanders have walked, Georgia and Sam finally gone??”

Apparently two islanders have walked, Georgia and Sam finally gone??🧐🧐 #LoveIsland — Molly🌹 (@mollyynewman) July 18, 2018

“It’s gonna be Georgia and Sam probably but imagine it’s jack and Dani who have gone,” another wrote.

#loveisland it's gonna be Georgia and Sam probably but imagine it's jack and Dani who have gone — a guy named chris (@chrisjlatimer) July 18, 2018

Another wrote: “Please dont let it be jack and dani that have left theres no-one else i would vote for.”

Please dont let it be jack and dani that have left theres no-one else i would vote for 😭 #LoveIsland — sallyanne vaughan (@roxysals) July 18, 2018

“I hope it ain’t Dani and jack or kez & josh that have walked out of the villa they are the top two couples for sure!” one viewer said, commenting on couple Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley.

I hope it ain’t Dani and jack or kez & josh that have walked out of the villa they are the top two couples for sure! #loveisland — Ashley Ahearn-Clements (@AshleyAhearn_) July 18, 2018

One said they thought newcomer Alexandra Cane “could be one of them”, because she might have been “hurt” by Alex George.

I feel like Alexandra could be one of them?? Maybe she was hurt by Alex or something #loveisland https://t.co/MV8sns22Iw — Jasmine (@SAMRODNEY5) July 18, 2018

In Wednesday’s episode the dating programme, Georgia and Sam will be seen struggling to come to terms with their separation, and steal an illicit kiss away from their co-stars.

They were previously voted as one of the least favourite couples by viewers, and had to make the decision whether to leave together, or stay and forge new relationships.

Viewers will also see Jack Fowler kiss new girl Laura Crane as he moves on from ex-partner Laura Anderson.

Laura Anderson and Alexandra, whose romance with Alex appears to be on the verge of fizzling out, both attempt to strike up a connection with new boy Paul Knops.

Last week, Samira Mighty quit the series after her partner Frankie Foster was dumped.

The Press Association has contacted ITV for comment.

Love Island continues on ITV2.

© Press Association 2018