She's back! Stephanie Davis pictured on Hollyoaks set

The actress has returned to work on the Channel 4 soap.

Stephanie Davis has returned to the Hollyoaks set to reprise her role as Sinead O’Connor, three years after being fired from the soap.

The actress and former Celebrity Big Brother star played the fiery character from 2010 until she was sacked with “immediate effect” after storming off set in 2015.

In May, the 25-year-old revealed that she would be reprising her role on the Channel 4 programme, showing off a Hollyoaks script in a post on Instagram.

On Wednesday, the actress posted a snap of herself standing next to the Hollyoaks village sign.

In the caption, Davis simply wrote: “She’s back.”

The soap star also showed off a new shorter hairstyle in the picture, hinting at a new look for her character.

Davis, who is now a mother to 18-month-old son Caben, shared her concerns over taking on the acting job while being a mum in a series of Instastory posts.

She said: “At the start of next week, say he is going to bed at this time, I’ve got to learn god knows how many lines afterwards, and try and get some sleep.

“Then get up, get me dressed, get him dressed, and then get all the way to work and be in make-up for half seven.”

She said that she got some advice from other working mums, and one of the tips was to read Caben her Hollyoaks scripts as “bedtime stories”.

Davis welcomed Caben in January 2017 with her now ex-partner Jeremy McConnell, who she met in the Celebrity Big Brother house the previous year.

McConnell was sentenced to 20 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and 200 hours’ community service for assaulting Davis in August last year.

In February, Davis spoke about her decision to go to rehab for treatment for alcohol addiction. In an interview on ITV’s Lorraine, she said it was “the best decision of my life”.

