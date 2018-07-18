Netflix reveals first look at The Crown newcomer Helena Bonham Carter

18th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The third series of the royal drama will feature a host of new faces.

Oceans 8 European Premiere - London

Fans of The Crown have been treated to a first look as Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret in The Crown.

Bonham Carter, 52, takes over from Vanessa Kirby to play the Queen’s sister in the third series of the popular Netflix series.

Helena Bonham Carter in The Crown (Netflix)

Along with the image of Bonham Carter, who is pictured side-on, holding a cigarette, the streaming service also unveiled a photograph of Ben Daniels, who will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, the princess’ husband.

Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones (Netflix)

In the photograph of his character, Daniels is shown holding a camera. He takes over the role from Matthew Goode.

The Crown
Olivia Colman, who is replacing Claire Foy as the Queen

At the beginning of the week, Netflix treated fans of the lavish drama to a first-look at Olivia Colman in the title role.

Colman replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II and can be seen holding a cup of tea in the picture.

The Crown, created by Peter Morgan, will see the cast changed in keeping with the ageing of the characters.

The Crown Season 2 Premiere – London
Claire Foy and Matt Smith attending the season two premiere of The Crown

The first series portrayed the earlier days of the Queen’s reign and the second covered the period from 1956 until 1963.

It recently picked up 13 Emmy nominations, among them a nod in the coveted outstanding drama series category.

The third series is due to air on Netflix in 2019.

© Press Association 2018

