Channel 5 announces Celebrity Big Brother theme and new eye

18th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The reality TV series will return to screens in August.

Celebrity Big Brother Final 2018

The upcoming series of Celebrity Big Brother will have an Eye of The Storm theme, Channel 5 has announced.

The broadcaster also unveiled a new-look neon Big Brother eye as the reality TV series celebrates its 18th birthday in the UK.

The new-look neon eye for Celebrity Big Brother (Channel 5/PA)

The new series will launch in August.

“All of the celebrity names entering the house will have been caught up in their own media storm,” Channel 5 said in a statement, adding that each famous face would “have a lot to prove”.

Emma Willis will host the series again, with Rylan Clark-Neal returning to front spin-off show Bit On The Side.

Big Brother 2017
Rylan Clark-Neal and Emma Willis from 2017 (Channel 5/PA)

The last series of the celebrity version of the reality TV show was won by Australian drag queen Courtney Act, real name Shane Jenek.

© Press Association 2018

