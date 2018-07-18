Richard Bacon thanks wife after 'nearly dying' from infection

18th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The TV presenter shared touching messages on his social media accounts.

UK Radio Aid - Capital Radio Studios

Richard Bacon has paid tribute to his wife Rebecca as he shared an update on his improving health and his expected release from hospital.

The ex-Blue Peter host, who was put in a medically induced coma earlier this month after falling ill, posted photographs on social media of their hands intertwined from his hospital bed.

He said: “Last full day in hospital. Every facet of my life would be worse without Rebecca in it. How will I ever thank her?

“I was in a coma for nine or ten nights (I just learned). That’s a lot of staring at your husband and his pipes. And a lot of worry.”

The 42-year-old fell ill while travelling to Britain from the US and was taken off a plane in a wheelchair before being admitted to a London hospital.

On Monday he posted on social media saying he had “nearly died”.

Sony Radio Academy Awards – London
Richard Bacon praised the hospital where he was treated (Yui Mok/PA)

In tweets which were later deleted he said: “So, I did six days straight in a coma. Been here another four since.

“It’s an (as) yet unidentified double chest infection. I nearly died.

“At one point, as I was run down a hallway to ICU (an intensive care unit) at midnight, with a massive needle jammed in my chest – bit like Pulp Fiction – I thought, ‘This is it.”

He was full of praise for the NHS and Lewisham Hospital, where he has been treated.

He tweeted: “Low on energy but I love and admire all the team LEWISHAM HOSPITAL. VivaTheNHS.”

