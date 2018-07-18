Too much violence on TV, say a third of adults

18th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Offensive language, sex/sexual content, discrimination and violence cause the most offence.

Kit Harington as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones (HBO/Sky)

Almost a fifth of people found something offensive on TV last year, figures reveal.

Offensive language, sex/sexual content, discrimination and violence are cited as causing the most offence, followed by nakedness and anti-social behaviour.

A third of adults feel there is too much violence (34%) and too much swearing (33%) on TV.

Kit Harington playing Robert Catesby in Gunpowder (Robert Viglasky/BBC)
Kit Harington playing Robert Catesby in Gunpowder (Robert Viglasky/BBC)

But the figure has dropped from 43% and 40% in 2014 respectively.

Game Of Thrones and Gunpowder, both starring Kit Harington, are among several TV shows to have sparked controversy over violence on the small screen in recent years.

An annual report on major trends in TV, compiled by Ofcom, found that the incidence of people finding something offensive on TV has remained stable at 19% year on year.

Almost half (47%) of those who saw something personally offensive on television in the last 12 months switched channels.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news

It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Major incident declared after 14 hospitalised following suspected ammonia leak

Major incident declared after 14 hospitalised following suspected ammonia leak

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] Meghan steps out in GORGEOUS pink trenchcoat dress

[PICS] Meghan steps out in GORGEOUS pink trenchcoat dress
54 year old woman tragically killed on her Galway farm

54 year old woman tragically killed on her Galway farm
Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose

Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose
Police warn over 'worrying increase' in THIS holiday scam

Police warn over 'worrying increase' in THIS holiday scam