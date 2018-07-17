Cher blasts Donald Trump's 'inexcusable' behaviour with the Queen

The singer said she will not stop protesting against the president.

Cher has criticised US President Donald Trump for his behaviour with the Queen during his visit to the UK.

The singing superstar said she was horrified by footage of their meeting at Windsor Castle last week, in which he walked in front of her while inspecting the guard of honour.

She told the Press Association: “Everybody hated him. I can only imagine that it’s because she has so much dignity, but that he left her standing there, that is inexcusable, that is inexcusable.”

The Queen waiting for Mr Trump to arrive (Ben Stansall/PA)

During the meeting, Mr Trump inspected one of the Army’s longest serving units, the 1st Battalion Coldstream Guards, in their red tunics and bearskins and the Queen gently corrected the choreography of the ceremony when Mr Trump stopped after striding ahead.

Arriving at a screening of her new film Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, in aid of her animal rights charity Free The Wild, the singer also spoke about the importance of activism and protest after thousands took to the streets in response to Mr Trump’s visit to the UK.

The president walked ahead of the monarch (Matt Dunham/PA)

She said: “When you put yourself out there and you don’t just complain and you get up and do something… I’ve been at every march and I will continue and I think when people do something instead of just sitting on their ass and say how angry they are, that is when things get done.

Protesters march against the visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK (Yui Mok/PA)

“In America we can’t figure it out because he [Mr Trump] just seems to steamroll over everybody and he just has this ongoing dialogue that you go ‘What is happening?’

“It’s important that we try to do as many things as we can because he’s in power and we don’t give up.”

