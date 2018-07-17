Louis Tomlinson: One Direction lads might fight to appear on X Factor with me

This year's X Factor will look rather different.

New X Factor judge Louis Tomlinson has said that his One Direction co-stars “might fight” to appear alongside him on the programme.

Tomlinson will join Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field on the judging panel of the ITV show this year, along with head judge Simon Cowell.

The trio will fill the gap left by last year’s judges Louis Walsh – the show’s longest-serving panellist – Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger.

Robbie Williams and wife Ayda Field (Ian West/PA)

Speaking at a press conference confirming their new roles on The X Factor, Tomlinson – who rose to fame on the series back in 2010 with One Direction – said: “I have had a couple of texts from the lads, but between them they might fight for that seat at judges’ houses so it’s going to be good.”

Williams said that he will look to his former Take That co-star and previous X Factor judge Gary Barlow for tips.

“Gary was an excellent judge,” the singer said.

“I’ve wanted to do the show for a long time but the time was never right until now, but when he was on the show I was very jealous.

“He sent me best wishes, but if there is anyone’s ear I’m going to be bending it will be Gary’s and also David Walliams, who is a mate of mine.”

The Angels singer added: “We don’t really know what we are in for.”

Simon Cowell also has a spot on the judging panel (Ian West/PA)

Asked what Cowell did to convince him to join the series this year, Williams said the key question was: “Will you do it with your wife?”

Cowell said, explaining why he chose the panel: “I’m going to be honest, for me the most important thing when you create a panel is you’ve got to have good looking people, which is why I chose myself.

“We have tried to get Robbie on every show we have made for 18 years and then for Ayda and Lauren (Silverman, Cowell’s partner) they became friends.

“It all happened so quickly. They came to Britain’s Got Talent one night and it all seemed perfect, they came back to my house, we had a little chat on the balcony and did the deal.

“These two together, Ayda I consider the rock, Robbie can be a bit nuts, but also passionate about music.

“Louis is brilliant with talent, I’ve seen him come to rehearsals.”

Williams and Turkish-American actress and Loose Women regular Field are the first couple to join the panel in the programme’s history.

Earlier in the day, in the midst of the speculation that Tomlinson was about to be unveiled as a judge on the series that made him famous, he reassured his fans that his music will always be his priority.

Writing on Twitter, Tomlinson said: “Gonna do a little video message tonight to talk about everything. Music is always my priority obviously! Love you all.”

Gonna do a little video message tonight to talk about everything. Music is always my priority obviously! Love you all — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) July 17, 2018

Tomlinson rose to fame as part of One Direction along with Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik, but the band went on hiatus in January 2016.

He acted as a guest judge on the programme in 2015.

Walsh, who has appeared in every series except one since the show began in 2004, recently announced that he would not be returning to The X Factor.

ITV also previously announced that Osbourne, who has appeared in seven series of The X Factor, will take on an “exciting new role” which will see her sit on the judging panel for the live episodes.

Williams’ former Take That co-star Gary Barlow, ex-Girls Aloud singer Cheryl and Spice Girls star Mel B are among the others who have appeared on The X Factor judging panel over the years.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and singers Rita Ora, Dannii Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Tulisa Contostavlos have also acted as judges.

