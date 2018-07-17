Robbie Williams, Ayda Field and Louis Tomlinson join X Factor judging panel

The former Take That star and his wife will be the first ever couple to act as judges on the show.

Singer Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda Field, along with One Direction star Louis Tomlinson, will join Simon Cowell on the judging panel for the next series of The X Factor.

Their new roles on the show was confirmed at a press conference for the ITV talent programme at London’s Somerset House on Tuesday afternoon.

The trio will fill the gap left by last year’s judges Louis Walsh – the show’s longest-serving panellist – Sharon Osbourne and Nicole Scherzinger.

Louis Tomlinson will join the X Factor judges’ panel (Ian West/PA)

Williams and Turkish-American actress and Loose Women regular Field are the first couple to join the panel in the programme’s history.

Earlier in the day, in the midst of the speculation that Tomlinson was about to be unveiled as a judge on the series that made him famous, he reassured his fans that his music will always be his priority.

Writing on Twitter, Tomlinson said: “Gonna do a little video message tonight to talk about everything. Music is always my priority obviously! Love you all.”

Tomlinson rose to fame as part of One Direction, who finished third during the 2010 run of The X Factor.

He acted as a guest judge on the programme in 2015.

Walsh, who has appeared in every series except one since the show began in 2004, recently announced that he would not be returning to The X Factor.

Simon Cowell is also a judge (Ian West/PA)

ITV has also previously announced that Osbourne, who has appeared in seven series of The X Factor, will take on an “exciting new role” which will see her sit on the judging panel for the live episodes.

Williams’ former Take That co-star Gary Barlow, ex-Girls Aloud singer Cheryl and Spice Girls star Mel B are among the others who have appeared on The X Factor judging panel over the years.

Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw and singers Rita Ora, Dannii Minogue, Kelly Rowland and Tulisa Contostavlos have also acted as judges.

