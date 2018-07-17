Kimberley Walsh says Cheryl doing well after Liam Payne break-up

17th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The pair were in Girls Aloud together and have remained firm friends.

Pride of Britain Awards 2017 - London

Kimberley Walsh has said her friend and former Girls Aloud band member Cheryl is “doing really well” following her split from Liam Payne.

Singer Cheryl, 35, and former One Director singer Payne, 24, announced their split at the beginning of July.

The couple, who have a son, Bear, together said it had “been a tough decision to make” but that they still had “so much love for each other as a family”.

Walsh told ITV’s Loose Women: “It’s obviously tough, but she’s doing really well. We’ve both got young boys the same age, so we get together all the time. I was there last week, we had a BBQ. Just seeing the kids playing together, this new phase we’re in in our lives is actually so lovely.”

The Pride of Britain Awards 2015 – London
Kimberley Walsh, left, with Cheryl and fellow Girls Aloud member Nicola Roberts, centre (Ian West/PA)

She also spoke about another of her projects, a one-woman cabaret-style show.

She said: “I’ve actually been rehearsing this whole week for a one woman show I’m doing, like a cabaret show. It was because I was feeling a little bit nostalgic and feeling I wanted to be back on stage. I missed the West End, but didn’t want the full on hours.”

