In Pictures: Meryl Streep and Cher lead star-studded Mamma Mia 2 premiere

Meryl Streep and Cher were joined by stars including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Lily James for the world premiere of the Mamma Mia sequel.

The 2008 film version of the hit musical featuring Abba songs was a box office triumph and 10 years later the follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiered at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.

Lily James, Cher and Amanda Seyfried stunned on the blue carpet (Ian West/PA)

Cher, who wore all black, was hailed as ‘absolutely gorgeous’ by fans (Ian West/PA)

Meryl Streep posed for pictures with fans ahead of the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Colin Firth, who reprises his role as Harry, was accompanied by his wife Livia (Ian West/PA)

Lily James joins the cast as a younger version of Streep’s Donna (Ian West/PA)

Stellan Skarsgard, who plays Bill, came with his wife Megan Everett (Ian West/PA)

Executive producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were also among the guests (Ian West/PA)

Pierce Brosnan, who reprises his role as Sam, attended with his wife Keely Shaye Smith (Ian West/PA)

Jessica Keenan Wynn plays a young Tanya… (Ian West/PA)

…who was played by Christine Baranski in the first film (Ian West/PA)

Hugh Skinner stars as a young Harry (Ian West/PA)

Abba stars Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus also joined the cast in London (Ian West/PA)

Thandie Newton brought her husband Ol Parker and their two daughters along (Ian West/PA)

