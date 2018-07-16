In Pictures: Meryl Streep and Cher lead star-studded Mamma Mia 2 premiere
They were joined by other cast members including Colin Firth and Lily James.
Meryl Streep and Cher were joined by stars including Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Lily James for the world premiere of the Mamma Mia sequel.
The 2008 film version of the hit musical featuring Abba songs was a box office triumph and 10 years later the follow-up Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again premiered at London’s Hammersmith Apollo.
