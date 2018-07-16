Fans react to 'absolutely gorgeous' Cher as star wows at Mamma Mia 2 premiere

16th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Cher, 72, plays the mother of Meryl Streep's character in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere - London

Cher has been hailed as “absolutely gorgeous” by fans after wowing on the blue carpet for the Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again world premiere in London.

The 72-year-old star wore all black as she posed with co-stars including Lily James, 29, and Amanda Seyfried, 32, at the Hammersmith Apollo on Monday.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again Premiere – London
Lily James, Cher and Amanda Seyfried were spotted on the blue carpet at the premiere of Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Ian West/PA)

Cher plays the mother of Meryl Streep’s character Donna Sheridan in the sequel to 2008’s Mamma Mia!, which is set after the events of the first film but features extensive flashbacks to 1979 to tell the story of how Donna came to be on the Greek island of Kalokairi.

After spotting Cher arrive at the premiere, fans tweeted their praise.

One wrote: “@cher looks absolutely stunning at the #MammaMiaPremiere.”

Another said: “I can’t get over how absolutely gorgeous @cher looks at the #MammaMiaPremiere.”

A fan commented: “OH MY CHER IS BEAUTIFUL.”

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again will be released in UK cinemas on July 20.

© Press Association 2018

