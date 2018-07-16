Prince Charles admits to being fan of TV's Poldark

The Prince of Wales has revealed that on a Sunday night he likes nothing better than sitting down and watching the latest episode of hit TV drama Poldark.

Charles’ admission came when he visited a Cornish bookshop as he started his annual visit to the West Country and stumbled across some of the novels of Poldark writer Winston Graham.

As he chatted to Ann and David Willmore, owners of Bookends – a bookshop in the town of Fowey, he told them: “What I can’t get over watching that Poldark stuff on the television, is just how many he wrote.”

Graham wrote 12 novels in his Cornish saga, which has proved a huge hit with Sunday night TV audiences and made a heartthrob of the show’s lead actor Aidan Turner – especially after he was featured in a scene working topless with a scythe.

Charles is also known to be a fan of scything, and it is thought he loves to “do a Poldark” at his Highgrove estate in Gloucestershire – but it is not known if he keeps his top on or off.

Mrs Willmore said it was a great honour to have Charles in their shop, which sells mainly second-hand books. She added: “Poldark books have always been up there in terms of popular Cornish books, and since the television series there’s been an up-surge in interest right across Cornwall.”

She added that the Duchess of Cornwall – an avid reader who is a patron or supporter of a number of literary organisations – also popped into the shop briefly, saying she couldn’t resist coming in.

During their visit, the royal couple helped launched a gig or rowing boat, with Camilla pouring local sparkling wine over it, and they also met veterans from the Royal British Legion.

They later travelled to the village of Wheal Kitty, where they toured Finisterre, a local firm that produces surf wear and outdoor clothing with a focus on sustainability.

The heir to the throne, who was a surfer and windsurfer when a younger man, was presented with a body board made from oak from his Highgrove estate, while his wife was given a jacket created from recyclable and sustainable products.

Charles quipped when given his present: “The things that go on without my knowledge.”

