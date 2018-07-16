Drake's In My Feelings poised for number one spot

Drake is poised to take the number one spot for his single In My Feelings, the Official Charts Company has said.

The track has sparked a new dance craze which has been attempted by Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Ciara and Drake himself.

If the song, which is taken from his number one album Scorpion, can maintain its momentum until the official singles chart is revealed on Friday it will be his fifth UK chart-topper and third in 2018 alone, following God’s Plan in February and Nice For What in April.

The In My Feelings dance challenge was started by Instagram comedian Shiggy who posted a video of himself dancing in the street to the track.

The dance involves moves that perfectly sync up to Drake’s lyrics.

The Canadian star already has another track riding high in the charts.

Don’t Matter To Me, which features vocals from a previously unreleased 1983 recording by Michael Jackson, is currently at number four.

George Ezra’s Shotgun looks set to hold steady at number two, while Solo by Clean Bandit featuring Demi Lovato is in third position.

Ariana Grande will be this week’s highest new entry with her latest single God Is A Woman, which is currently at number five following its release last Friday.

On the albums chart The Vamps look set to dethrone Drake’s Scorpion with the re-release of their record Day And Night.

The Day Edition of their 2017 offering has so far shifted 22,000 copies this week, giving them a lead of 10,000 combined chart sales on Monday’s official chart update.

The boy band’s triumph will push Scorpion to number two, while Rick Astley is set to score his fifth UK top 10 album with Beautiful Life at number three.

The Greatest Showman soundtrack, which has dominated the album charts all year, takes the number four spot and the soundtrack to Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is a new entry at number five.

The official single and album charts will be revealed on Friday.

