First-look image released of Olivia Colman as the Queen in The Crown

16th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

She replaces Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the TV drama.

Olivia Colman (Matt Crossick/PA)

The Crown has released a first-look image of Olivia Colman in the title role – with the now middle-aged Queen drinking tea.

The 44-year-old Broadchurch star is replacing Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix drama.

In the image, posted on Twitter, Colman’s character wears a dusky pink cardigan and appears to be deep in thought.

She sits at a breakfast table, where she has been served marmalade and toast, and holds up a teacup in the image, which is captioned Patience.

Colman has said she is “thrilled” to be taking over the role of the monarch for the third series of Netflix’s blockbuster royal drama.

Asked if she had started watching footage of the Queen to prepare for the role, she said last year: “Not yet. I’ve got to cut off my (screen) son’s arm in the Appalachian mountains next so I will do that first and then I will get into the Queen.”

Her predecessor Foy said: “She doesn’t need any advice from me, she knows what she’s doing. The only thing I would say is take vitamins and get lots of sleep.”

Claire Foy starred in The Crown (Ian West/PA)
Claire Foy starred in The Crown (Ian West/PA)

The first season of The Crown portrayed the early days of the Queen’s reign, with the series starting in 1947.

The second season picked up in 1956 and continued through to 1963.

Helena Bonham Carter will take over from Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret and Tobias Menzies replaces Matt Smith as Prince Philip in the next series of the drama.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose

Warning issued as massive spiders the size of DINNER PLATES on the loose
Nick Grimshaw reveals he found Angelina Jolie 'cold' and Will Smith 'fake nice'

Nick Grimshaw reveals he found Angelina Jolie 'cold' and Will Smith 'fake nice'
[PICS] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for summer days out

[PICS] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for summer days out

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news

It's not all doom and gloom as Met Éireann reveal some VERY exciting news
7 fragrances that will take you back to being a teenager in the Noughties

7 fragrances that will take you back to being a teenager in the Noughties
In Pictures: Kate joins stars as Wimbledon draws to a close

In Pictures: Kate joins stars as Wimbledon draws to a close
First look at new Doctor Who series gives glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action

First look at new Doctor Who series gives glimpse of Jodie Whittaker in action