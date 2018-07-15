Ellie and Charlie dumped from Love Island

15th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The pair said their departure from the island was 'bittersweet'.

Love Island 2018

Love Island couple Ellie and Charlie have been dumped from the villa.

The pair learned of their fate at a beach club party when they were joined by Caroline Flack who delivered the news on Sunday night’s episode of the ITV show.

Ellie said their departure from the island was “bittersweet” as she was leaving her friends but “leaving with a boyfriend”.

Speaking about Ellie, Charlie said he “can’t wait to take her home to the family”.

As part of a challenge on Sunday night’s show, the couples had to correctly guess the top three couples the public thought were the most intelligent, the most argumentative, the most loyal and the most likely to cheat.

They also had to guess who the public think are the top three hottest couples, the top three most annoying couples and the top three most one-sided relationships.

