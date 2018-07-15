Cardi B calls daughter Kulture 'beautiful' as fans wait for first picture

Cardi B said newborn daughter Kulture Kiari is “beautiful” as fans wait for the first picture of the baby.

The Bodak Yellow star gave birth to her first child with Migos rapper husband Offset on July 10 and said she is now throwing herself into “the mommy job”.

BEAUTIFUL ❤️🎀🌸😍🤤🤤🤤🤤🤤 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 15, 2018

On Saturday, Cardi B, 25, tweeted the word, “BEAUTIFUL” along with a heart, a ribbon and pink flower emojis.

Earlier, she wrote: “I still can’t believe it, all mines KultureK.”

I still can’t believe it ,all mines ❤️🎀🌸 KultureK👼🏽 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 14, 2018

Replying to her most recent tweet, fans asked the rapper to post a picture of the child, with one writing: “We want to see the princess of rap’s daughter.”

New York-born Cardi B, real name Belcalis Almanzar, and Offset, real name Kiari Cephus, announced Kulture’s birth on Instagram on July 11.

She shared a photograph of herself heavily pregnant and surrounded by flowers along with the caption: “Kulture Kiari Cephus 07/10/18.”

Kulture is Cardi B’s first child but the fourth for 26-year-old Offset, who is father to sons Jordan and Kody, and daughter Kalea Marie.

They married in a secret ceremony in September last year.

