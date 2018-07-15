Drake appears on Radio 1Xtra's Fire In The Booth

15th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

The Scorpion rapper congratulated Offset and Cardi B on the birth of their daughter.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Eight - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Drake appeared in Radio 1Xtra’s Fire In The Booth and performed a freestyle rap for host Charlie Sloth.

The Canadian hip-hop star, whose latest album Scorpion is number one in UK, rapped about his status and vast wealth during a seven-minute appearance.

His lyrics included: “Y’all keeping the score while watching me score/ Y’all keep the awards, I’ll take the rewards/ If y’all going for fun, I’ll stay and record/ But if y’all going to war, I’m there for sure.”

He also congratulated Migos rapper Offset on the birth of his daughter with wife Cardi B, saying: “Blessings on the new ting.”

Sloth told Drake: “The way you have embraced British culture will be remembered forever and the UK loves you.”

@charliesloth FIRE IN THE BOOTH out now on YouTube 🇬🇧😵✅

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

Drake has collaborated with many artists from the UK grime scene, including Skepta, JME and Giggs.

On July 8, Drake stepped in for DJ Khaled as the headliner at Wireless Festival after Khaled was unable to make it.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

[PICS] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for summer days out

[PICS] This GORGEOUS jumpsuit from Penneys is perfect for summer days out
Forget all the on court action, this is what stylish stars wore to watch Wimbledon

Forget all the on court action, this is what stylish stars wore to watch Wimbledon
Virgo

Virgo

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Dee Devlin has just announced some VERY big news

Dee Devlin has just announced some VERY big news
In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis

In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis
Irish Water has introduced water restrictions for THESE areas

Irish Water has introduced water restrictions for THESE areas
Ryanair flight from Dublin makes DRAMATIC emergency landing

Ryanair flight from Dublin makes DRAMATIC emergency landing