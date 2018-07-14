Kim Kardashian West shares adorable video of daughters North and Chicago

14th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Kardashian West has three children with rapper husband Kanye West.

MTV Movie And TV Awards 2018 - Arrivals - Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian West shared an adorable video of her daughters North and Chicago.

The businesswoman, 37, posted a video of the trio together on her Instagram story.

In the clip, five-year-old North holds six-month-old Chicago while their mother asks them to say good morning.

💕 Chi 💕 Noel 💕

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Kardashian West tells her daughters they look “really pretty” because of the filter on the footage, which gives them flowery ears and freckles.

Kardashian West adds, “I love you girls” before zooming in on Chicago’s face.

She posted another clip to her Instagram story of her sitting with Chicago on her lap.

Welcome to the good life…

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

In the short video, Kardashian West says: “Look it Chi. Are we twins?”

Kardashian West has a third child with rapper husband Kanye West, a two-year-old son named Saint.

The pair welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January.

© Press Association 2018

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

Forget all the on court action, this is what stylish stars wore to watch Wimbledon

Forget all the on court action, this is what stylish stars wore to watch Wimbledon
In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis

In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis
Dee Devlin has just announced some VERY big news

Dee Devlin has just announced some VERY big news

MORE FROM XPOSÉ

History on Centre Court as longest semi-final unfolds

History on Centre Court as longest semi-final unfolds
Industrial Leather

Industrial Leather
Irish Water has introduced water restrictions for THESE areas

Irish Water has introduced water restrictions for THESE areas
WARNING to festival goers after girls attacked on way home from Longitude

WARNING to festival goers after girls attacked on way home from Longitude