In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis

Emma Watson and Lewis Hamilton were among those in the Royal Box.

Celebrities were out in force at Wimbledon to see the conclusion of the epic semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and then the women’s final featuring Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber.

The Serbian and then the German triumphed on court, but it was difficult to pick a celebrity winner in the fashion stakes.

Emma Watson wore white like the players as she watched the action next to Lady Rylance in the Royal Box (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Dame Anna Wintour donned a colourful dress for her day at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Leading actor Sir Mark and Lady Rylance arrive on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships (Steve Paston/PA)

Thandie Newton was another star enjoying the action at SW19 (Nic Bothma/PA)

Newton struggled to control her emotions during the dramatic action on court (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods watched fellow American Serena Williams in the final (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

US model and actress Olivia Munn was in the players’ box as Serena Williams fought for the title (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour also donned shades for a hot day on Centre Court (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

© Press Association 2018