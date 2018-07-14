In pictures: Celebrities turn on the style during dramatic day of tennis

14th Jul 18 | Entertainment News

Emma Watson and Lewis Hamilton were among those in the Royal Box.

Wimbledon 2018 - Day Twelve - The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Celebrities were out in force at Wimbledon to see the conclusion of the epic semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic and then the women’s final featuring Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber.

The Serbian and then the German triumphed on court, but it was difficult to pick a celebrity winner in the fashion stakes.

Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Emma Watson wore white like the players as she watched the action next to Lady Rylance in the Royal Box (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Eleven – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Dame Anna Wintour donned a colourful dress for her day at Wimbledon (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Leading actor Sir Mark and Lady Rylance arrive on day 12 of the Wimbledon Championships (Steve Paston/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Thandie Newton was another star enjoying the action at SW19 (Nic Bothma/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Newton struggled to control her emotions during the dramatic action on court (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Golfing superstar Tiger Woods watched fellow American Serena Williams in the final (Andrew Couldridge/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
US model and actress Olivia Munn was in the players’ box as Serena Williams fought for the title (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Wimbledon 2018 – Day Twelve – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Lewis Hamilton and Anna Wintour also donned shades for a hot day on Centre Court (Andrew Couldridge/PA)

